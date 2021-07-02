Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,090 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOUT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of AOUT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,957. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

