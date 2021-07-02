Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,724 shares during the period. Hudson Technologies comprises 1.9% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Hudson Technologies worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $38,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $59,336.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 366,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,503 shares of company stock valued at $137,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

