Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 543,791 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 543,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 5,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,360. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

