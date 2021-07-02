CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305,854 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $29,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLGX remained flat at $$80.00 during trading hours on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

