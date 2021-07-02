CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,135. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

