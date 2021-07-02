CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an in-line rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Shares of COR stock opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.35. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.