Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Akumin to C$4.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AKU opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$75.85 million for the quarter.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

