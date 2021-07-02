Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.