COTI Reaches Market Cap of $90.34 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $90.34 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00127825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00169972 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,464.48 or 0.99894023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002925 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.