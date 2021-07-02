CoTrader (COT) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $4,847.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

