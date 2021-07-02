Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 2,217 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $564,026.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,009 shares in the company, valued at $765,519.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30.

Coupa Software stock opened at $262.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $456,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,140,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,243,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

