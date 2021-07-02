Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 2,562 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at $148,011,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at $45,002,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

