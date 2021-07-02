Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $631,790.04 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $39.05 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,011,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

