Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.04

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 21541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. Analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Covanta by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

