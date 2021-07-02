CRDT (CRDT) Market Cap Achieves $69,787.07

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. CRDT has a total market cap of $69,787.07 and approximately $1.11 million worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.00670227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,104.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

