Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after acquiring an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after acquiring an additional 212,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,041,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $161.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.