Credit Suisse AG Has $17.03 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $17,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Globant by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $216.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.55 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $148.74 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

