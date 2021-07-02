Credit Suisse AG Has $18.75 Million Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.95% of Nano-X Imaging worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $31.75 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNOX. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nano-X Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

