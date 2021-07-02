Credit Suisse AG Has $20.19 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Kilroy Realty worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

NYSE:KRC opened at $69.78 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

