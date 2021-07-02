Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in XPeng were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in XPeng by 12.2% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.