Critical Analysis: Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citizens & Northern and First Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens & Northern presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.63%. Given Citizens & Northern’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than First Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 22.09% 10.77% 1.43% First Financial 27.39% 9.12% 1.21%

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens & Northern pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $101.50 million 3.92 $19.22 million $1.70 14.64 First Financial $202.96 million 2.74 $53.84 million $3.93 10.45

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats First Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 29 banking offices in Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and loan production offices in Elmira, New York and York, and Pennsylvania. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 81 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. It also rents an office building. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

