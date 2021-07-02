Critical Comparison: Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) vs. Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Citizens Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.15 $45.53 million $2.22 17.59 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allegiance Bancshares and Citizens Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.44%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 23.60% 7.98% 0.99% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Citizens Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 28 offices, including 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, and check reorder services. It operates five full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

