CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $251.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $260.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.83 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

