Crowny Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $107,076.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00132150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00169928 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,599.55 or 1.00231312 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

