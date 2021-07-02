Crust Shadow Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $30,288.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.53 or 0.00683853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00080487 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

