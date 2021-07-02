Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,358 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after acquiring an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cryoport by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cryoport by 35.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 204,690 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 29.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,171 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 154,899 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 747,177 shares of company stock valued at $44,878,227 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

