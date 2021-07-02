CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

CUBXF opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

