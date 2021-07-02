Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $462,515,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. 45,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

