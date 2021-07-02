Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $593.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,323. The company has a market capitalization of $283.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $592.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

