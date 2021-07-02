Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.88 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 4.8% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $256,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NYSE APO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 53,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,034. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

