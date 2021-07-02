Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FCN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

