Curated Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $11.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5,100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,452. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,158.88 and a one year high of $5,308.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,870.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

