Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

