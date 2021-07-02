Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 477 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,892 shares of company stock worth $76,835,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.11. 145,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $229.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.