Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Cutera reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

CUTR opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.25 million, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.86. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter worth about $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,778,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 139,796 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

