CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $704,550.00

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. CYCLUB has a total market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $704,550.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00126979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.33 or 0.99441091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About CYCLUB

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling CYCLUB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

