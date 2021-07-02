Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.41 billion and $264.71 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00698514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.20 or 0.07666199 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,404,530,041 coins and its circulating supply is 5,404,529,552 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

