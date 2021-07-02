Dai Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Dai has a market cap of $5.41 billion and $338.58 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00665597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 10,858.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.13 or 0.07442170 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,406,410,516 coins and its circulating supply is 5,406,410,027 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.