Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of DAC stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,488. Danaos has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. Research analysts expect that Danaos will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.