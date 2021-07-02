Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DANOY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

DANOY stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,771. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

