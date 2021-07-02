Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar.

