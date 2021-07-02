David Pujades Sells 17,900 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,252,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $869,671.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25.

RVLV stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $72.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.