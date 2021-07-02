Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Up 166.7% in June

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IBBJ stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44.

