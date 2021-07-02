DeHive (DHV) Price Down 8.2% This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002666 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $273,733.67 and approximately $571,721.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00169336 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,645.83 or 1.00331242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002931 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

