Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $3,011,100.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $3,011,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.37. 2,038,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $104.62.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
