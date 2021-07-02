Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $3,011,100.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $3,011,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.37. 2,038,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

