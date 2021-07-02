DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sells 12,500 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $314,303.08.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $48,554.74.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $119,453.40.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00.

Shares of DMTK traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. 615,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,673. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DermTech by 785.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 120,666 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

