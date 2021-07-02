Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,450.00.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

