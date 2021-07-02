Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ANFGF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,450.00.
OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
