Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €68.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €68.00 ($80.00) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.82 ($70.37).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €57.66 ($67.84) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.87.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

