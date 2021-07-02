Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Diageo were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.57. 1,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,084. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

