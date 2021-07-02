Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $126.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $97.55 and last traded at $95.90, with a volume of 14602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.89.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

